Bobby Valentine Running For Mayor of Stamford

Former Major League player and manager Bobby Valentine announced Friday he is running for mayor of Stamford.

"It's official! I'm seeking your support to be the next Mayor of Stamford, CT!" the Stamford native tweeted Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

https://t.co/nswkgDU6FA It's official! I'm seeking your support to be the next Mayor of Stamford, CT! — Bobby Valentine (@BobbyValentine) May 7, 2021

His tweet also included a YouTube video with a number of people, including former Stamford mayor Michael Pavia, praising Valentine and supporting his run for office.

Valentine appears at the end of the video.

"The greatest commodity I have is my time, and I want to give my time and my energy and my wherewithal back to the city that has given me so much over my lifetime," Valentine said in the video.

Valentine managed the Texas Rangers, New York Mets, and spent one season as the manager of the Boston Red Sox.

He is currently the athletic director at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield.