mount tom state park

Body Found Floating in Lake at Mount Tom State Park: State Police

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

Connecticut state police said they are investigating after a body was found floating in the water at Mount Tom State Park.

Police said they found the body floating in the lake in the Litchfield area.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The person was transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to troopers.

Local

Southington 2 hours ago

Coast Guard Assists Man Injured Aboard Stonington-Based Fishing Vessel

Chester 3 hours ago

Chester Man Surprised by Armed Intruders in His Driveway Demanding Money: PD

State police said they are in the very beginning stages on their investigation and will provide more details as they become available.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The park runs through the towns of Washington, Litchfield and Morris.

This article tagged under:

mount tom state parkConnecticut State Policedeath investigationLitchfield CountyLitchfield
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us