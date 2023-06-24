Body found in Connecticut River in East Windsor

A body was found in a river in East Windsor on Saturday and crews are working to recover it.
Officers and firefighters are currently along South Water Street.
Police said the body was found in the Connecticut River nearby.
Crews are working to recover the body from the river.
Authorities have not released any other details.
