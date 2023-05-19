Body Found in Quaddick State Forest in Thompson

A body was found at Quaddick State Forest in Thompson Thursday, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The body found Thursday morning was male, according to DEEP, and he has not been identified.

DEEP EnCon Police are investigating in coordination with the State Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Officials said there is no threat to the public and this is believed to be an isolated incident.

The scene has been cleared and Quaddick State Forest is open.