Body Found Near Trumbull Hiking Trail

Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a person who was found Sunday afternoon.

Trumbull Police said a hiker was traveling in a dense wooded area near Church Hill Road when he found a partially decomposed body, along with some personal property.

The area where the person was found borders the Pequonnock River Valley walking trail and is not easily accessible to the public.

Investigators noted that this area is also far from any surrounding homes. Police have not released the person's identity yet.

Right now, there aren't any signs of foul play, but the investigation remains ongoing and police are classifying this as an untimely death.