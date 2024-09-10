New Haven

Body found in river in New Haven: officials

New Haven Fire Department

A body was found in the Quinnipiac River in New Haven on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Police said a woman was found dead in the water near the Ferry Street bridge.

An Instagram post from fire officials said a man's body was pulled from the water in the Fair Haven section of the city.

No additional information was available.

