Body found in river in New Haven: officials

A body was found in the Quinnipiac River in New Haven on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Police said a woman was found dead in the water near the Ferry Street bridge.

NHPD is on scene with a deceased female who was found in the Quinnipiac River in the area of the Ferry Street bridge. — New Haven Police Department (@NHPDnews) September 10, 2024

An Instagram post from fire officials said a man's body was pulled from the water in the Fair Haven section of the city.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No additional information was available.