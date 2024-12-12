Weather

MassDOT giving update on flooded Boston highway amid intense storm: WATCH LIVE

The storm may bring some localized flooding — a flood watch is in effect for parts of central and western Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire

By Asher Klein

Massachusetts' top highway official is giving an update on the flooding that shut down a highway tunnel in Boston Wednesday night.

Viral videos had showed cars driving through a flooded tunnel, and state police confirmed that the Congress Street I-93 on-ramp was closed due to flooding.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Massachusetts Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver is giving an update on the Department of Transportation's response to the flooding. Watch here.

Flooding in a Boston highway tunnel during a storm on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.
@mariabarajas_|@drevankappler, Instagram
Flooding in a Boston highway tunnel during a storm on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
Stormy weather on Wednesday knocked out power to many and caused heavy flooding.

The intense storm that hit Boston Wednesday knocked out power for tens of thousands.

This article tagged under:

WeatherMassachusettsBostonFlooding
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us