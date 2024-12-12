MassDOT giving update on flooded Boston highway amid intense storm: WATCH LIVE

Massachusetts' top highway official is giving an update on the flooding that shut down a highway tunnel in Boston Wednesday night.

Viral videos had showed cars driving through a flooded tunnel, and state police confirmed that the Congress Street I-93 on-ramp was closed due to flooding.

Massachusetts Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver is giving an update on the Department of Transportation's response to the flooding. Watch here.

@mariabarajas_|@drevankappler, Instagram Flooding in a Boston highway tunnel during a storm on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.

Stormy weather on Wednesday knocked out power to many and caused heavy flooding.

The intense storm that hit Boston Wednesday knocked out power for tens of thousands.