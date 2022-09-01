Bradley Airport

Bradley Airport Adding Non-Stop Flights to Jamaica

Bradley Airport
Connecticut Airport Authority

Bradley Airport is adding non-stop flights to Jamaica.

Spirit Airlines will begin offering non-stop flights to Montego Bay starting in December.

Officials made the announcement at the airport on Thursday afternoon.

The service is scheduled to launch on Dec. 15, and will operate year-round, four times a week, according to the governor's office.

They said this is the first time that a nonstop flight to Jamaica is being offered by any airline that services Bradley International Airport.

“Connecticut has a significant population of residents with Jamaican ancestry, and I am proud to announce that this long-awaited nonstop service is being added at Bradley,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

"I am excited that we are partnering with Spirit Airlines to make direct travel between Connecticut and Jamaica a reality, and I look forward to the airline’s continued growth in our state,” the governor added.

“Spirit Airlines is excited to launch our first ever international flight from Bradley International Airport,” John Kirby, vice president of network planning for Spirit Airlines, said in a statement.

“We have pursued nonstop Jamaica service at Bradley International Airport for years now in an effort to meet our community’s needs, and we are proud to finally make it a reality with Spirit’s partnership,” Kevin A. Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said in a statement. “I have no doubt that this service will be successful, and I am proud that Bradley International Airport will be able to offer convenient connectivity for the state’s strong Jamaican population, their friends, and their relatives.”

