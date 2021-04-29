Branford Man Killed in Crash on I-91 in Middletown

A Branford man was killed in a crash on I-91S in Middletown Thursday, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said 69-year-old Richard Vining was driving on I-91S near exit 20 around 12:30 p.m. when he crashed into an empty car stopped in the acceleration lane. Vining's truck rolled over and crashed through the guard rail. He died of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the area of the crash in that timeframe are asked to call Troop H at 860-534-1098.