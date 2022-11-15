Breeze Airways Adding Flights to New Orleans, North Carolina and Pittsburgh

Breeze Airways is addling non-stop flights from Bradley International Airport to Raleigh-Durham and Pittsburgh and one-stop service to New Orleans.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said Breeze Airways will launch new nonstop service to Raleigh Durham, North Carolina in February, return nonstop service to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and introduce one-stop/no plane change service to New Orleans, Louisiana.

The routes will start at $49 one way, if you buy them by Nov. 21, for travel by May 16.

Flights to New Orleans will be offered on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays, starting Feb. 3.

Flights to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina will run Thursday and Sunday, starting Feb. 16.

Service to Pittsburgh will run on Fridays and Mondays, starting Feb. 3.

From Bradley International Airport, Breeze flies nonstop to Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Jacksonville, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Nashville, Tennessee; Norfolk, Virginia; Richmond, Virginia; Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida; and Savannah, Georgia.

In 2023, the airline will also be introducing nonstop service to Phoenix, Arizona and Vero Beach, Florida, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.