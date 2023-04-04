Breeze Airways Announces Sale on Spring Flights

For travelers looking to get away, Breeze Airways has announced some deals on spring flights from Bradley International Airport.

Breeze's "Little Things" spring sale has low fares on certain flights in the U.S.

Fares from Bradley are as follows:

Charleston, SC (Starting from $49 one way, from 4/19 to 5/23, or $39 from 9/6 to 11/13);

Columbus, OH (Starting from $52 from 9/6 to 11/13);

Fort Myers, FL (Starting from $39 from 9/6 to 11/13);

Jacksonville, FL (Starting from $39 from 9/6 to 11/13);

Las Vegas, NV (Starting from $79 from 9/6 to 11/13);

Norfolk, VA (Starting from $41 from 9/6 to 11/13);

Phoenix, AZ (Starting from $109 from 4/19 to 5/23, or $99 from 9/6 to 11/13);

Pittsburgh, PA (Starting from $42 from 9/6 to 11/13);

Raleigh-Durham, NC (Starting from $42 from 9/6 to 11/13);

Richmond, VA (Starting from $42 from 9/6 to 11/13);

Sarasota-Bradenton, FL (Starting from $49 from 4/19 to 5/23, or $39 from 9/6 to 11/13);

Savannah, GA (Starting from $39 from 9/6 to 11/13);

Tampa, FL (Starting from $39 from 9/6 to 11/13); and

Vero Beach, FL (Starting from $69 from 4/19 to 5/23, or $59 from 9/6 to 11/13).

“This schedule extension opens up so many possibilities for our guests in Hartford looking to plan travel through the fall of 2023, including some great route options,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO. “We’re also launching sale fares for over 190 routes out of every city we currently serve. With a great on-board offering that includes great snacks, a delicious variety of drinks, and more, we hope guests enjoy the little things that make Breeze a great choice for all travelers.”

There are three price bundles -- Nice, Nicer, and Nicest. Learn more online at www.flybreeze.com.

Breeze Airways started service in May 2021.