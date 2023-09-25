Breeze Airways sale offers 25 percent discount on flights from Bradley Airport

Breeze Airways announced today a 25% discount on all base fares from Hartford, in addition to a 5,000 bonus in BreezePoints, a $50 value, once the flight is finalized. This promotion starts today, Sept. 25, and goes through Thursday, Sept. 28.

To participate in the promotion, passengers only need to use the discount code SOEXTRA during their purchase.

Breeze offers nonstop services from Hartford to:

Charleston, SC

Columbus, OH

Fort Myers, FL

Jacksonville, FL

Las Vegas, NV

Norfolk, VA

Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh-Durham, NC

Richmond, VA

Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

Savannah, GA

Tampa, FL

Vero Beach, FL

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

And one-stop/no change of plane service to:

Los Angeles, CA

Provo-Salt Lake City, UT

San Bernardino, CA.

In addition to the promotion, with Breeze there’s no charge for change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before the flight's departure, according to the airline.

For more details about Breeze Airways' promotion, click here: