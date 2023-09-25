Bradley Airport

Breeze Airways sale offers 25 percent discount on flights from Bradley Airport

The airline is also offering a 5,000 bonus BreezePoints, including up to 16 destination choices

By Lia Holmes

Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways announced today a 25% discount on all base fares from Hartford, in addition to a 5,000 bonus in BreezePoints, a $50 value, once the flight is finalized. This promotion starts today, Sept. 25, and goes through Thursday, Sept. 28.

To participate in the promotion, passengers only need to use the discount code SOEXTRA during their purchase.

Breeze offers nonstop services from Hartford to:

  • Charleston, SC
  • Columbus, OH
  • Fort Myers, FL
  • Jacksonville, FL
  • Las Vegas, NV
  • Norfolk, VA
  • Phoenix, AZ
  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Raleigh-Durham, NC
  • Richmond, VA
  • Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
  • Savannah, GA
  • Tampa, FL
  • Vero Beach, FL
And one-stop/no change of plane service to:

  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Provo-Salt Lake City, UT
  • San Bernardino, CA.

In addition to the promotion, with Breeze there’s no charge for change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before the flight's departure, according to the airline.

For more details about Breeze Airways' promotion, click here: 

