Breeze to begin flying to 10 new destinations out of New Haven

If you're going somewhere this holiday season, you have some new options at Tweed-New Haven Airport.

Starting Tuesday, Breeze will take its inaugural flight out of New Haven.

Tuesday marks the first time in nearly 20 years that Tweed will operate two airlines - Avelo and Breeze.

It will begin offering nonstop service to 10 destinations throughout Florida, South Carolina, Virginia, North Carolina and Louisiana.

These new routes are coming after a record travel year, according to the TSA.

Officials say travel at Bradley has been climbing steadily year after year. Ouf of the 10 busiest days, seven of them were just this year.

“Bradley's busiest day ever was December 1st, the Sunday after this past Thanksgiving… Where we screened 13,600 people," said TSA New England spokesperson Daniel D. Velez.

Avelo is also adding five new destinations beginning in the new year to places like Florida, Texas, Michigan, Maine and an international flight out of Bradley to the Dominican Republic.

