Brian Gould reflects on decades-long career with Bristol Police Department

Breaking barriers in his 30 years of service. Brian Gould has led the Bristol Police Department through many challenges - including the loss of two of their own in an ambush attack back in 2022.

"I once was told by some colleagues that you'll just kind of know. And yeah, it was almost like a calling, like similar calling that I had 30-plus years ago to come into the profession," Gould said.

A year and a half after tragedy struck - the Bristol Police Department continues to grapple with tremendous loss. But through it all, there has been one constant.

"I think one of the things that I have to say is, one of Chief Gould's most favorite kind of comments is, I appreciate you. I appreciate you. And we have to say that as a city of Bristol. We really appreciate what he has done here. His legacy is pretty clear," Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said.

Gould will always be remembered as the man who helped the city remain "Bristol Strong." But even before that, he always considered himself to be a challenge seeker.

"I've always said if you're looking to run faster, you have to find those that are faster than you. And just with running with a faster group, it's going to make you faster. And so certainly the men and women of the Bristol Police Department are extremely fast individuals, for sure. So they've kept me on my toes," Gould said.

Thirty years back, he saw an ad in the local newspaper and applied. Little did he know it would be the beginning of a decades-long career - all in the place where it started.

"And then it turned into not just wanting to do it. It was like a need, a drive, intrinsic, to do it. And I switched my majors. I started interning at a local police department and went on my way and graduated from college. And I was very fortunate to get picked up by the Bristol Police Department," Gould said.

As a first-generation police officer, Gould climbed the ladder and became police chief eight years ago.

During that time, the city has overcome a lot. The loss of Lieutenant Dustin Demonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy is something Gould said he will never forget.

"Through that just horrific loss of those two beautiful men, for me, missing them, that void, I got to be able to be closer to their families. And I'm thankful to both Dustin and Alex for their sacrifice, for what they've done for their community of Bristol," Gould said.

And through the tough times, Gould looks up in the sky to his heroes. Guiding him through moments of uncertainty and giving him strength.

If I'm questioning anything about myself or about the moment, I look at them and I see the resilience there and I look at the strength that they have. Brian Gould

Gould poured that desire to serve and protect into his work. But also into the Honor Them Hockey Club which came about in the void the department felt with the loss of Demonte and Hamzy.

"Before I knew it, I had two great guys come into the office with a jersey that they had made for me. And they first posed it as, 'Hey, chief, we'd like you to wear it and maybe come to a game or two.' And then the next day I showed up, there was a hockey stick outside my door waiting for me," Gould said.

"I never played before. And I ended up finding myself going to a local hockey store and buying all the equipment and showing up on the ice," he continued.

In October of 2023, the department had to overcome another challenge when a woman walked into the police station lobby and fired multiple gunshots.

"The Bristol Police Department was a victim at that point, right? They just walked in and, you know, so it certainly gives you appreciation for what others worry about every day in their lives as well," Gould said.

But he didn't take the decision to retire lightly, making sure the department is in good hands.

"I'm leaving at a time where people have asked me, 'Is there something wrong?' And I said, 'No, that's the problem. Everything is so right.' And, you know, it's good. And I would rather be getting off the ride with my hands up in the air and celebrating the wonderful years I've had," Gould said.

"We have great leadership that has been bred and trained over the past eight years under Chief Gould's tutelage, and we'll be in good shape here in Bristol. We’ll get through this, Caggiano said.

Deputy Chief Mark Morello will serve as the department's interim chief. Being Gould's right hand man, and after extensive training, he is more than ready to take on this new role.

"We have two deputy chiefs that have gone through the FBI training academy, which many chiefs never even get to do. So Chief Gould has left us in very good stead," Caggiano said.

As he says goodbye to a career that has meant so much to him, he will continue to cheer the police department on - only this time, from the sidelines.

"You have to realize when it's time to get out of others' way, you know, and that growth happens. And you've got to get up and move out of the way before you get run down," Gould said.

And he plans to take everything he's learned into his post-retirement life.

"I'm very proud that I am a better person. I'm a better individual. I'm a better father. I'm a better husband. I'm just a better person because of all the great people that that I've been fortunate to have in my life," Gould said.

Now, Gould gets ready to take the next step in his career with a job in the private sector.