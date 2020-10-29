Bridgeport DMV Office Closed for Deep Cleaning, Contact Tracing

The Bridgeport office of the Department of Motor Vehicles is closed today for deep cleaning and contact tracing. All appointments have been canceled, according to the DMV website.

“For the health and safety of our employees and customers, we will be closing our Bridgeport office on Thursday, October 29th to perform a deep cleaning as well as contact tracing. All appointments at this location have been cancelled for Thursday, October 29th. Customers have been advised to reschedule their appointment. Safety is our top concern and we appreciate the public’s patience as we monitor the situation.”

No additional information was posted.