Bridgeport Officers Buy, Deliver Bike to Boy After His Was Stolen

Bridgeport police school resource officers went out of their way to cheer up a little boy after his bike was stolen on Monday.

Dispatchers received a call at 6:25 p.m. on Monday about two boys that were assaulted and robbed near Center Street and Harral Avenue. Police said a bike that belonged to one of the boys was taken during the incident.

When the school resource officers arrived to work, authorities said they heard about what happened to the boys, who attend Columbus School.

The school resource officers wanted to help the student, police said, so they chipped in their money, went to the store and bought a bike and helmet for the boy.

The officers delivered the bike and helmet to the boy on Tuesday, officers said.

"We certainly do not condone this type of behavior from any person, especially our youth. The women and men from our SRO division is a great example of what the Bridgeport Police is all about, not hesitating to help," said Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia.

Authorities said they arrested the juvenile allegedly involved in the assault and robbery.