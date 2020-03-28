Bridgeport Police Investigate Overnight Homicide

One man has died after an overnight shooting in Bridgeport Friday night.

Bridgeport police were dispatched to the area of Wordin Avenue and Cherry street around 11 p.m. after being alerted of a shot spotter activation.

According to officials, some time after the shots were fired, a male gunshot victim arrived at Bridgeport Hospital by private vehicle.

The victim, Robert Belton, was pronounced dead a short time later.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227.