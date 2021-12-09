Bridgeport Police Make Arrests in Connection With Cold Case Murder

Bridgeport Police have arrested two men on murder charges in connection with a 2013 cold case.

Officials said they arrested 45-year-old Shawn Gibson in connection with the 2013 disappearance of 24-year-old Aryndel Castro.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Gibson faces murder charges, along with Terrance Boyd, of Columbia, South Carolina, who was also arrested on Wednesday.

Authorities said Castro was reported missing in September of 2013. The following spring, members of the Bridgeport Police Homicide Unit got involved in the case.

Now, eight years later, detectives found and exhumed what is believed to be Castro's body. Police say the body was buried five feet underground in a crawl space under the detached garage of a single-family home on Noble Avenue in Bridgeport.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy Friday in an attempt to confirm the identity of the man.

Police believe that Gibson, with Boyd's help, beat and choked Castro to death in a rooming house. Evidence also shows that the men then engaged in an elaborate clean-up effort, buying cleaning supplies on multiple occasions at The Home Depot and renting vans twice. Officials believe the men used these vans to move Castro's body more than once in the days after the murder.

During a post-arrest interview, Gibson acknowledged disposing Castro's body and agreed to cooperate with detectives to recover the remains, they said.

Gibson is being held on a $250,000 bond. Boyd is being extradited to Connecticut, where both will face murder charges.