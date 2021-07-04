Bridgeport Police Officer, At Least 2 Others Taken to Hospital After Crash

A Bridgeport police officer and at least two others were taken to the hospital after a crash on Saturday night.

Authorities said an officer was involved in an accident at the intersection of West Avenue and State Street around 9:40 p.m.

Paramedics transported the officer to Saint Vincent's Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, police said. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

Investigators said at least two other people were also injured in the crash and were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are also unclear.

The crash remains under investigation.