Bridgeport Police Rescue Driver from Burning Car

Video released Friday shows Bridgeport police officers rescuing a woman from her burning car after a rollover crash on Chopsey Hill Road early Tuesday.

According to police, around 4:15 a.m. Officer Ramirez found a single vehicle rolled on its side and on fire with the driver still inside. Ramirez tried to get the driver out, but could not do it alone.

Sgt. Joaquim Debarros arrived on scene to help, breaking the front window to try to reach her.

While the fire department an AMR responded, more officers, Sgt. Ken Fortes, Officer Chris Smith Officer John Knapp, Officer James Motasky, Officer John Asik, Officer Mike Hernandez, Officer Juan Bayas, arrived on scene. In the video, you can hear the officers discussing the best option for getting the victim out safely. Working as a team, they were able to flip the car back onto its wheels so they could free the victim. Officers were able to pull the woman out of the passenger window and carry her a safe distance away from the burning car.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. No one else was in the car, police said.

“I am very proud of these Officers and the way they worked as a team to save this female party,” Chief Perez said in a statement. “The members of this department go above and beyond daily with the job of protecting our great community in an effort to ensure everyone goes home to their loved ones at the end of the day.”