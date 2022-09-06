bomb threat

Bridgeport, Port Jefferson Ferries Evacuated Due to Possible Bomb Threat

NBC Connecticut

The Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after receiving a possible bomb threat.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they responded to Port Jefferson, New York, for a report of a possible bomb at around 2 p.m.

Police said the threat was received via 911 and out of an abundance of caution, both ferries that were docked in New York and Connecticut were evacuated. No threat was found after both boats were swept.

The Coast Guard and local authorities are onboard the Grand Republic ferry to make sure all passengers are safe.

Connecticut State Police said their bomb squad is at the scene assisting federal and local authorities.

No additional information was immediately available.

