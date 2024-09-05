Bridgeport Public Schools to change times for start and end of school day

The times children will be starting and ending their school day in Bridgeport will soon be changing.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 16, the school day at the elementary and middle schools will go from 8:50 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. and the high schools will go from 7:53 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The schedule at Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Magnet Campus will determined by campus administrators and building administrators at Read School will announce staggered start times,

The school department said the change is in response to community feedback.

"I truly value your input, and I hear you," Bridgeport Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carmela Levy-David said in a statement. "Ensuring that teachers feel confident and empowered will ultimately benefit the well-being of our students."

The school department also said the district will allow the departmentalization for grades four, five and six.

A Parent Advisory Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. at Central High School about the changes.