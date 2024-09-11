Bridgeport teachers raise concerns about start of school year

Teachers are demanding action amid what they call a chaotic start to the school year in Bridgeport.

Some say they were caught off guard by big, last-minute changes including to their assignments and curriculum.

Teachers and community members rallied outside Bridgeport City Hall amid what they describe as a crisis.

“I've been a teacher in Bridgeport for 25 years. I have not seen a school year start like this,” Jeff Morrissey, Bridgeport Education Association president, said.

Among the main complaints were last-minute changes, including to curriculum.

“We need to be prepared for the students coming into our classes. Don't throw brand-new stuff at us the day before school starts. Don't change teacher assignment two days before when teachers have been preparing all summer for going back and teaching in a certain area,” Kristen Clark, a Bridgeport teacher, said.

Other concerns were the lack of basics in schools including computers, desks and enough staff.

In a message to the community, Superintendent Dr. Carmela Levy-David wrote in part:

“Our primary commitment remains the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and the entire school community. We want to assure you that we are actively working to address the issues raised by our teachers and are committed to finding a resolution that supports both our educators and our students.”

“To work together mean something. And here the superintendent doesn't realize what that word means. And that word either means we're rising together or we're going to rise to get her out,” Willie Medina, Bridgeport Board of Education member, said.

The superintendent started here about a year ago. One teacher said she seems to be feeling her way around.

“Our scores have been low, so I think she's trying to make changes. But I don't think that this is the right way to go about,” Tarsheen Jackson, a Bridgeport teacher, said.

The superintendent added in her message that while the situation may cause concern, the district is committed to open communication and updates.