Bridgeport's Acting Personnel Director Resigns Following Arrest

David Dunn resigned from his position as Bridgeport's acting personnel director Friday, a day after his arrest on federal fraud charges, according to Mayor Joe Ganim's office.

Dunn and former police chief Armando "AJ" Perez were arrested by the FBI on Thursday.

The pair are accused of manipulating the city's examination process to hire a police chief in 2018. They are accused of deceiving the city to get Perez, then acting police chief, selected for the permanent police chief position, and awarded a five-year contract, according to prosecutors. The Justice Department also alleges in its complaint that Perez and Dunn were voluntarily interviewed in connection with an FBI investigation but lied to agents.

Dunn oversaw the selection process in his role as acting personnel director.

Perez resigned as chief on Thursday after his arrest. Assistant police chief Rebecca Garcia was sworn in as acting chief on Thursday evening.

Perez and Dunn are each charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the Justice Department. Perez is also charged with two counts of making false statements to federal investigators while Dunn is charged with one count of making false statements to federal investigators, according to a department press release announcing the arrests.

Each of the counts of fraud carries a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, Asst. U.S. Attorney Jonathan Francis said in court. Francis said each of the counts of making false statements carries a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.