Today will be bright and chilly with high temperatures around 20 degrees colder than yesterday.

The Northwest hill towns will get a few fluttering snowflakes.

It will be clear and cold tonight, with low temperatures in the 20s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and chilly, with highs between 45 and 50 degrees.

There will be increasing clouds Sunday, with rain developing Sunday night into Monday.

It will be fair and colder Tuesday and Wednesday.