Bristol Man Killed in Crash on I-84 East in Hartford

A man from Bristol has died after a crash on Interstate 84 east in Hartford on Saturday night.

State police said 31-year-old Jesse Joseph Perez, of Bristol, was driving in the right lane of I-84 east near exit 46 in Hartford around 6:30 p.m.

For an unknown reason, Perez traveled from the right lane to the left shoulder until he hit a metal beam guardrail, investigators said.

Perez was transported to St. Francis Hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Chandler Chasse #583 at Troop H at (860) 534-1000 or through email at chandler.chasse@ct.gov.