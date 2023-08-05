Bristol man who barricaded himself inside home made threats against churches: police

A man who barricaded himself inside of a home in Bristol on Friday made threats against two churches last week, according to police.

Last week, Farmington police said they began investigating threats allegedly made by 41-year-old Michael Pickering, of Bristol, against staff at St. Mary's Church and St. Patrick's Church, both in Farmington. Investigators said the threats happened on July 25 and appeared to display an anti-Catholic bias.

During the investigation, an arrest warrant was sought for Pickering and it was issued on Thursday. When Farmington and Bristol police attempted to serve the warrant on Pickering at his Bristol home, authorities said he refused to exit and the warrant wasn't served.

According to police, after they attempted to serve the warrant, they learned Pickering was actively barricading himself inside his home and was making additional threats against police on social media.

After several hours of failed negotiations, tear gas was administered from outside the home. Pickering then exited the house and was taken into custody.

He is facing charges including intimidation based on bigotry and bias, stalking, breach of peace and harassment. He is due in court on Monday.

Bristol police also hold an active arrest warrant for him in connection with his threatening behavior.

No injuries were reported.