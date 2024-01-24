Bristol neighborhood reacts to arrest of grandson accused of grandmother's murder

A man accused of killing his own grandmother on Christmas Day in Bristol, faces a murder charge this Wednesday.

Roses were left on the porch of this home on Morningside Drive West in Bristol, where 83-year-old Diana Jones was found dead in a bedroom on Christmas Day.

Neighbors who preferred not to be captured on camera share their memories of her.

“She was a nice lady,” David Japonis said.

“We’d walk by say hi. She was very nice,” Ben Miller said.

Bristol police says Jones’ death appeared suspicious and started a homicide investigation. That eventually led to officers arresting her grandson, 39-year-old Anthony Jones for murder.

“That’s great. That’s comfort to the neighborhood that someone isn’t still out there on the loose,” Shawn, a neighbor who declined giving his last name, said.

Neighbors say Anthony Jones was a familiar face in the area with one telling us he stayed with his grandmother. That neighbor also says he heard yelling from the home in the past.

“I had a feeling it was her grandson that killed her. How so? They were having problems with him. Always having problems with him,” Japonis said.

All of them are glad an arrest has been made while crediting the police response.

“We assumed they were going to get right on it,” Miller said.

Anthony Jones remains in jail and is being held on $5 million bond.