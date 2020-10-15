Bristol Public Schools Issue Warning After Student's Tablet Battery Catches Fire

Bristol Public Schools is taking action after a student's tablet battery ignited and caused a small fire.

In a letter sent to the school community Thursday, district officials said the incident involved around one of the Lenovo tablets which were distributed to PreK-3 students. For the time being, the district is asking families to return the devices to their schools while officials out to the manufacturer to determine next steps.

"Until we are certain that this is an isolated event, we are requesting families to cease using the tablet device. Do not charge the device, and turn OFF power to the device. All devices will be returned to the school/district until we have an understanding of the malfunction," Superintendent Dr. Catherine Carbone told NBC Connecticut.

More details were not immediately available.