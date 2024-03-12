Bristol woman runs to #ENDALZ

On Saturday, Bristol’s Kendra Coggshall participated in the O’Shenanigans 5K in Southington to raise money for Alzheimer’s Awareness and honor her late grandmother.

Kendra was extremely close with her grandmother Ruth, who battled the disease for 10 years before she passed away in 2015.

“Once you see somebody like that that is so lively and energetic just slowly deteriorate, it is really, really hard to see,” said Coggshall. "My grandmother was a very active person. When we were growing up, she wasn’t one just to watch us, she was out there playing basketball with us, roller skating, everything so we was always active so she absolutely would do something like this herself.”

The Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut was the official charity partner for the O’Shenanigans 5K.

Coggshall raised $515 for the Alzheimer's Association ahead of Saturday's run. Visit ALZ.org/CT for more information.