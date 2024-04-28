Wethersfield

Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield reopens after serious motorcycle crash

By Cailyn Blonstein

The Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield has reopened after a motorcycle crash with serious injuries on Sunday morning.

Police from multiple towns including Cromwell, Rocky Hill and Wethersfield were investigating the crash on the northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike at the intersection with Pawtucket Street.

Officers were called there around 6:30 a.m. after getting a report of a crash with serious injuries. Once there, police determined the crash involved a motorcycle. It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities have not released any details about the person's condition.

The right lane on the northbound side of the road was closed. It has since reopened.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Emma Borysevicz at (860) 721-3006.

