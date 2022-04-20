Brothers Arrested, Accused of Taking Large Excavator From South Windsor Business

Police are have arrested two brothers who are accused of taking a large excavator from a South Windsor business earlier this month.

Officers were called to CT Soil on John Fitch Boulevard on Wednesday, April 6, after getting a report of a Komatsu excavator missing from the property.

According to police, the excavator, which has an estimated value of $80,000, was removed directly from a flatbed and the chains securing it were cut.

Authorities said when the excavator was turned on, it could be tracked and through GPS tracking, it was found on East Dudley Town Road in Bloomfield several hours after being taken.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Investigators interviewed 47-year-old Joseph Carey, of Wethersfield, who was with the excavator in Bloomfield and he admitted to taking it from John Fitch Boulevard in South Windsor, police said.

During the investigation, officers said they determined Joseph's brother, Charlton Carey, 44, of Bloomfield, assisted in conspiring to take the excavator.

The excavator is the center of a civil dispute between the Carey brothers and the victim, police added.

Joseph Carey is facing charges including larceny, criminal trespass and criminal mischief while Charlton Carey is charges including conspiracy to commit larceny, conspiracy to commit criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

Both brothers turned themselves in, were processed and were released on a $10,000 non-surety bond. They are scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, May 4.