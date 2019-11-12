Layer Up! Record Cold Expected Today

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting record lows in the Hartford and Bridgeport areas today.

Make sure to bundle up before you head out in the morning. Low temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the single digits and teens.

It will be exceptionally cold for November, with highs near freezing on Wednesday and wind chills in the single digits and teens. Temperatures dropped more than 20 degrees in 24 hours across Connecticut from Monday to Tuesday afternoon.

The cold temperatures on Wednesday will be near records for the day, with a high of 31 degrees.

Thursday morning starts off in the teens and low 20s before warming into the 40s in the afternoon.

The city of Hartford opened its warming centers for the cold snap.

