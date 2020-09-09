Buddy Spotting: Plymouth Police Have Plan to Catch Escaped Beefalo

Police in Plymouth continue their attempts to capture a loose beefalo, who they have named Buddy, after the animal escaped a meat processing facility several weeks ago.
The search for Buddy became a public safety concern when he began wandering out of the woods and was seen near a major thoroughfare in the area of Route 72 and Judd Road.
Police said the beefalo, a cross between bison and domestic cattle, came from a farm in Becket, Massachusetts and escaped a meat processing facility in Plymouth, Connecticut in August.
Buddy is about 2,000 pounds and can be highly aggressive, police warned. To capture him, searchers have been leaving out grain near a trailer. The plan, police said, is to build a fence in the area he has been feeding, and hopefully catch him.
The beefalo has been spotted on trail cameras in a resident's backyard.
Once captured, Buddy will be sent to the Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Florida.
If you see him, call the Plymouth Police Department 860-589-7779 or call 911.