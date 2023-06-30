Building evacuated at Yale as crews respond to possible hazmat situation

A Yale University building has been evacuated as crews investigate a hazmat situation Friday evening.

The university said public safety officials are responding to a report of potentially hazardous chemicals in a lab at the Chemistry Research building on Prospect Street.

The building, located at 275 Prospect St., has been evacuated and secured, according to university officials.

Crews said there is no immediate threat to the university community. Emergency responders are at the scene investigating the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.