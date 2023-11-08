Burglar broke into Westport home as resident was sleeping: police

Police have arrested a New York woman who is accused of breaking into a Westport home as the resident was sleeping and charged her with burglary.

Officers responded to the residence just after 5 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a burglary and found the suspect in the road outside the home, police said.

The resident, who had been sleeping, reported waking up to the sound of someone rummaging in the kitchen.

The resident got up, found a woman in the home and screamed at her to leave.

Police identified the suspect as a 54-year-old New York woman. She was charged with burglary in the first degree and is due in court on Nov. 15.