Burglar Stole Rack of Lottery Tickets from Southington Convenience Store: Police

A man is accused of burglarizing a convenience store in Southington and walking out with a rack of scratch-off lottery tickets.

Police officers responded to the Sunoco at 957 West St. in Southington just after 4 a.m. Tuesday after an alarm went off and they found the glass front door had been smashed.

Surveillance video showed a man take a large rock from a white Cadillac SUV and smash the front door, then he went into to the store and left with a rack of scratch tickets, police said.

In addition to the lottery tickets, two cash drawers had been taken, police said.

Shortly after the burglary, Southington Police learned from Bristol Police that the same man had tried to burglarize a convenience store there and they found him when his vehicle broke down, police said, and they also found several books of lottery tickets.

The suspect admitted he had stolen then from a gas station in Southington, according to Southington police, and the same man is also suspected in man attempted a burglary in Cheshire.

He was charged with burglary in the third degree, larceny in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.

He was held on $100,000 bond.