Burglar Threatened Resident With Bear Mace: Police

An Old Saybrook resident noticed a person trying to break into cars when his doorbell camera went off, so he chased the man and the suspect threatened to spray him with bear mace, according to police.

Police said they responded to Denmore Road just after midnight and a resident told investigators that he saw someone trying to enter his vehicle when his doorbell camera went off, so he chased him.

During the chase, the suspect stopped running and threatened to spray the resident with bear mace in an attempt to escape, police said.

Old Saybrook Police found the suspect at Denmore Road and Boston Post Road and said he had credit cards from another home on Denmore Lane and bear mace.

They charged him with criminal attempt at burglary in the third degree, threatening in the second degree, burglary in the third degree, larceny in the sixth degree and credit card theft.