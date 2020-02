Part of Burr Street in East Haven is closed after a vehicle hit a utility pole.

Police said a car rolled over in the area of Burr and James streets and the vehicle landed on its side.

Utility companies have been called and Burr Street is closed between Haines Street and Gerrish Avenue.

Police said firefighters extricated the driver, who was alert and conscious.

The person was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and has injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.