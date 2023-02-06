Burst Water Pipe Closes School in Bethany

A burst water pipe has closed a school in Bethany on Monday.

District officials said the Bethany Community School is closed after a water pipe burst.

Water has been shut off at the building.

The extent of the damage is unclear.

There is no word on if the school will reopen tomorrow.

Dozens of pipes have been bursting across the state after record-breaking cold temperatures over the weekend.