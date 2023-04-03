Buy Me Some Peanuts and… Onion Stacks? Hartford Yard Goats Reveal Special Menu Items

In addition to your ticket, a glove and a baseball cap, there's one other thing you should remember to bring when you head to a Hartford Yards Goats game - your appetite.

On Monday, staff at Dunkin' Park officially revealed the newest menu items set to make their debut when the Yard Goats begin their season later this week.

Some familiar favorites include fried Oreos, a classic corn dog, and the popular mac and cheese cone. There's also a buffalo chicken cone, as well as an onion ring stacker available this year.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Then, things get even more interesting.

One menu item is a spicy chicken sandwich, but instead of a normal bun, you hold the chicken in place with glazed donuts. Visitors to Dunkin' Park can also try bacon-wrapped munchkins as a ballpark snack.

In addition to chicken fries, another finger food option this year are strips of spicy pickle fries.

There are also a number of grilled cheese options in their sampler, which include pulled pork, mac and cheese, portobello mushroom, and bacon varieties.

If you're looking for even more of a cheese fix, you can order the Flamin' Hot Cheeto dog. The YG Club also has a party sandwich options, too.

Other menu options include "crustables" filled with sun butter & jelly, and a Philly cheesesteak egg roll.

The Hartford Yard Goats begin their season this Thursday with a home game against the Bowie Baysox.

NBC Connecticut will be LIVE at Dunkin' Park for the "Yard Goats ARE BACK" special on Thursday night at 7 p.m. on TV as well as the NBC Connecticut app and streaming channels.

Here's a breakdown of where you can find these food items: