Buying alcohol on Thanksgiving in Conn. is still off limits

If you're over the age of 21 and thinking about what you can do ahead of Thanksgiving, you may want to add buying alcohol to the list.

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) said consumers still won't be able to purchase alcohol on Thursday.

Package and grocery stores legally can't sell alcohol on Thanksgiving, so make sure to do your shopping in advance if you're hoping for some drinks.

Manufacturers such as breweries also can't sell drinks for off-premise consumption. Drinks to-go are also off limits.

"This is our annual reminder that if you want to have alcohol on hand during your Thanksgiving Day festivities, you must make those purchases prior to Thursday," Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli said.

Anyone with questions can contact the Liquor Control Division at 860-713-6210 or dcp.liquorcontrol@ct.gov.