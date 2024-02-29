Bystander who witnesses attempted carjacking intervenes with hammer in Naugatuck

A man that allegedly tried to steal a car in Naugatuck over the weekend was met with a hammer after a bystander intervened, according to police.

Police were called to an attempted carjacking at Fulling Mills Deli on Prospect Street Saturday at about 5:30 p.m.

Authorities said a 23-year-old man tried to steal a vehicle with a person inside, but a passerby armed with a hammer intervened. The man then fled into a wooded area and was taken into custody shortly after.

He resisted arrest, according to police, and he faces charges including attempted carjacking, reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer and more.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He was held on a $500,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday. Authorities found that he had several outstanding warrants and he faces charges for that, too.

No injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.