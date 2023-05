Cable lines came down across both sides of the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Thursday afternoon, but the scene is now clear.

Police were asking people to avoid the turnpike between Main Street and Kitts Lane because of the downed lines, but the wires have been removed and the road has reopened.

Wires have been removed from both sides of the Berlin Turnpike. Normal traffic flow is now resumed. — Newington CT Police (@NewingtonPolice) May 11, 2023

Cable lines across Berlin Turnpike https://t.co/jMcX2SXJhh — Newington CT Police (@NewingtonPolice) May 11, 2023