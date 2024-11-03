Newtown

Calling hours to be held for fallen assistant fire chief from Newtown

The community is coming together to remember a fallen firefighter from Newtown on Sunday.

Pete Blomberg, 72, was the Assistant Fire Chief of Botsford Fire Rescue. Earlier this week, he was hit and killed by a pickup truck while crossing the street.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Monday while he was on his way to a Fire Commissioners Meeting.

Officials said he responded to two calls that day and they are calling this a line of duty death.

Blomberg was a volunteer firefighter in Newtown for many years and loved what he did. Those who knew him say he was a great person and he made a big impact on his community.

We spoke with his lifelong friend and neighbor Buddy Holland. He said the loss is shocking. He remembers how Blomberg helped comfort him after his father's death.

“You will not find a more gentle, a loving man, a family man,” Holland said. “He loved this town. He loved this country. Oh, he loved this fire department.”

Calling hours are from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Honan Funeral Home in Newtown.

The funeral is Monday at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Newtown at 10:30 a.m. After that, there will be a procession from the church to Saint Rose Cemetery in Sandy Hook.

Governor Ned Lamont has also directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday.

