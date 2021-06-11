Calls For Change: Hartford Community Remembers Those Lost to Gun Violence

There are calls for change as a family remembers a father of four killed in Hartford last week. As the community came together Friday night, they also asked neighbors to work together to stop the violence.

“I just want his memory to live on, and I want his children to be okay,” said Tacaya Bruff, the sister of Shedrach Bruff.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tacaya said her little brother, Shedrach, was known as a protector, as someone who cared for others and was loved by many. Those loved ones brought candles and sorrow to Irving Street in Hartford, the place where he was killed.

“We are broken, and we’re still in that state of shock. We’re still waiting to wake up from this horrible dream,” said Bruff.

Police said last week, the 40-year-old father of four was found stabbed multiple times. In under two hours, authorities said they charged a man with his murder.

At Bruff’s vigil on Friday, community activists called for help ending the violence.

“I’m scared for the mothers in this city. I’m scared for the kids in this city. I’m scared for the elders in this city. I’m scared for everybody because we don’t know where the next shot is going to come from,” said Reverend Henry Brown of Mothers United Against Violence.

In that same city, the family of 56-year-old Sylvia “Pebbles” Cordova is hoping police find those responsible for her death.

“Please, if you know something, we want justice for our mom,” said Taisuee Perez-Sierra, Cordova’s daughter.

Police said the grandmother was inside her home cooking on Wednesday when a drive-by shooting took her life.

“You don’t ever prepare for your mom to pass away and the way she did,” said Perez-Sierra. “She was always helping people. That’s how we want her to be remembered because that’s how she was, and she was a great mom.”

Mothers United Against Violence said it’s important the community comes together to not just support a victim’s family but to try and prevent there from being more victims.

“I don’t want to meet a family like this family we just met at a vigil because that means they lost a loved one,” said Brown. “We are tired of seeing people dying, shot up in this city.”

If you have any information on Cordova’s case, police would like to hear from you. You can remain anonymous.