Animal control officers look for whoever dumped large snake at reservoir in Canton

Animal control officers in Canton are looking for whoever dumped a large ball python snake at a local reservoir.

Burlington and Canton Animal Control said the young snake was seen being dumped at the Nepaug Reservoir around 3:55 p.m. Friday.

A local Metropolitan District officer saw it happen off Route 202 near gate N593 in Canton.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Officers said the individuals fled the scene. The snake is safe and in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 860-960-6600. Callers can remain anonymous.