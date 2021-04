Canton Middle School is having an emergency all-remote learning day on Monday, according to the school's principal.

The school's principal, Jeffrey Moore, tweeted around 5:30 a.m. announcing the change.

All students will attend classes on Google Meet today, he said. First period is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Officials did not release details about why they are having the emergency remote learning day.