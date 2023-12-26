Canton restaurant gives back to community during Christmas event

A Canton restaurant provided a special Christmas gift for people in need. Dish N’ Dat hosted its fourth annual Christmas Day event, giving out hot meals and more.

It’s a festive time at Dish N’ Dat with delicious food being prepared.

“We’re doing pork loin. We’re doing chicken thighs. We’re doing green bean casserole. We’re doing sweet potatoes,” Dish N’ Dat sous chef Jackson Keller said.

This Christmas feast on the go isn’t being served to paying customers though as they’ll be serving another purpose.

“We got a full hot meal for anyone that’s in need. We’re also opening it up to veterans. We’re doing deliveries out,” Keller said.

It’s all part of the restaurant’s annual Christmas Day event. Workers say they served more than 580 hot meals this year to people from families in need to military veterans and local first responders. The food took four days to prep.

“It’s the best. Nothing I’d rather be doing really,” Keller said.

Thousands of toys for small children and gift cards to others were also given away, all this thanks to donations.

“Without the generosity of the community, we would not be able to do this,” Dish N’ Dat manager Lisa Gay said.

What started during the midst of the pandemic has turned into an annual tradition aimed at capturing the holiday spirit.

“I just think it’s very important that everybody have a hot meal and be able to celebrate Christmas. It means a lot to all of us,” Gay said.

Workers say it’s a fulfilling time.

“The community has been good to us so seeing the need is out there. We’re able to give back and we enjoy doing so,” Gay said.

Besides food, toys and gift cards, the restaurant also collected more 300 coats, hats, and gloves to give out to people in need.