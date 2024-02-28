Canton residents urged to keep an eye out for man with warrants after police search

Residents in parts of Canton are being urged to keep an eye out for a man with warrants who police were extensively searching for on Tuesday evening.

Police from Canton, surrounding departments and a Connecticut State Police K9 were tracking a suspect with multiple warrants.

The search was in the area of Secret Lake and Albany Turnpike. It has since ended.

Investigators said there is no indication that the man is still in the area. Anyone who lives near Secret Lake and sees or hears anything suspicious should contact police.

The man is described as being 5-foot 10-inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

The incident remains under investigation.