Canton

Canton residents urged to keep an eye out for man with warrants after police search

By Cailyn Blonstein

CANTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
NBC Connecticut

Residents in parts of Canton are being urged to keep an eye out for a man with warrants who police were extensively searching for on Tuesday evening.

Police from Canton, surrounding departments and a Connecticut State Police K9 were tracking a suspect with multiple warrants.

The search was in the area of Secret Lake and Albany Turnpike. It has since ended.

Investigators said there is no indication that the man is still in the area. Anyone who lives near Secret Lake and sees or hears anything suspicious should contact police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The man is described as being 5-foot 10-inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Canton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us